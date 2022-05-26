Tom Browne Says A Form Of Private Ownership Could Be Involved In The Tasmanian Licence Bid

Triple M Footy newsbreaker Tom Browne says that a form of private club ownership could be involved in the bid for a 19th team in Tasmania.

"I believe now the Tasmanian pitch is looking to include a private component," Browne said on Triple M Footy’s Tom Browne’s News podcast.

"That is the government contribution as well as looking at a private pitch.

"Of course private ownership has briefly been touted or discussed in the context of the Suns or the Giants, but only loosely.

"Private ownership in AFL was an issue back in the 80s with the likes of Bob Ansett and Geoffrey Edelsten… and it was a controversial topic because quite frankly a lot of those private owners in those times ran out of money, including Christopher Skase.

"These days I guess with the billionaires with crypto, with some of our traders, our successful people off-shore, there’s guys with deeper pockets, and I think that’s a component that the Tasmanian consortium… are looking at private ownership as part of that."

Browne said there’s support for a Tasmanian team in footy circles, although tempered by fiscal concerns.

"The background is money," he said.

"There’s broad club support for Tasmania, there’s broad AFL support, broadly speaking, for Tasmania, including by Gil McLachlan… but what there isn’t support [for] at the moment, from a number of clubs, is for the clubs to subsidise this."

Tom Browne also discussed North Melbourne’s administration’s “strong alignment”, Angus Brayshaw and Jordan de Goey’s contracts and more.

