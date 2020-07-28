Tom Browne Says A Player’s Family Wanted To Bring A Puppy Into A Quarantine Hub
Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that a player’s family had requested to bring a puppy into one of the quarantine hubs.
“How it was received?” Eddie McGuire asked rhetorically.
“I can tell you Darc — not very well!”
