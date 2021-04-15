Tom Browne Says A Pre-Grand Final Bye Won’t Happen

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne says that a pre-grand final bye isn’t going to happen.

"I think Gil McLachlan [is] very much committed to the pre-finals bye, not the pre-grand final bye, and these thought bubbles sort of bob up in quiet news weeks," Browne said.

"That won’t be happening is my information this morning, a pre-grand final bye."

The idea of a pre-grand final bye was floated this week as an effort to help players who are concussed in preliminary finals be available for grand finals.

Adelaide captain Chelsea Randall has been forced to miss the AFLW decider after she was concussed in the preliminary final against Melbourne.

Players can’t be made eligible for selection for at least 12 days after a concussion.

Tom Browne also discussed Kade Simpson’s mid-season draft hopes, Paddy Ryder and Rowan Marshall’s availability against Richmond, and the off-field malaise at Collingwood.

