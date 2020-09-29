Tom Browne Says Adam Saad Is “Leaning Towards” Carlton

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Adam Saad is “leaning towards” the Blues if he is to leave Essendon.

“I mentioned Adam Saad yesterday, the Blues ramping up their efforts,” Browne said.

“I’m told this morning that he’s leaning towards the Blues.

“He hasn’t officially left the Bombers yet, but the Blues have made a very attractive offer.

“He’s got four or five clubs into him.”

