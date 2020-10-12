Tom Browne Says Adam Treloar Wants To “Absolutely Stay” At Collingwood

On the Hot Breakfast

Article heading image for Tom Browne Says Adam Treloar Wants To “Absolutely Stay” At Collingwood

Image: Getty

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Adam Treloar wants to “absolutely stay” at Collingwood amidst rumours of a move to Gold Coast.

LISTEN HERE:

"Adam Treloar wants to absolutely stay at Collingwood, no interest at this stage in going to the Suns," Browne said.

"His partner will play Super Netball here in Queensland, Kim (Ravaillion), next year for up to 10 months."

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Stuart Dew addressed the link on AFL 360 last night, saying they’d be open to trading their first pick in the draft — currently pick 5 — for a good player.

Grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the footy news.

Triple M Footy Newsroom

12 October 2020

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

Tom Browne
Collingwood Magpies
Gold Coast Suns
AFL
Listen Live!
Tom Browne
Collingwood Magpies
Gold Coast Suns
AFL
Tom Browne
Collingwood Magpies
Gold Coast Suns
AFL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs