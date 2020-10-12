Tom Browne Says Adam Treloar Wants To “Absolutely Stay” At Collingwood

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Adam Treloar wants to “absolutely stay” at Collingwood amidst rumours of a move to Gold Coast.

"Adam Treloar wants to absolutely stay at Collingwood, no interest at this stage in going to the Suns," Browne said.

"His partner will play Super Netball here in Queensland, Kim (Ravaillion), next year for up to 10 months."

Stuart Dew addressed the link on AFL 360 last night, saying they’d be open to trading their first pick in the draft — currently pick 5 — for a good player.

