Tom Browne Says Alastair Clarkson Will Not Coach Next Year

Tom Browne has today confirmed with Alastair Clarkson’s manager that he will not coach an AFL side next year.

"Alastair Clarkson’s manager James Hernderson has today confirmed that Clarkson, Alastair Clarkson will not coach, not coach an AFL club in 2022," Browne said.

"Henderson’s told me he’s fully committed, that’s Clarkson, to taking the year off to spend time with his family and undertake further study and development opportunities."

Henderson told Browne that clubs had approached Clarkson recently but he decided to take the year off.

