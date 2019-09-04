Tom Browne Says Brett Ratten Will Be Appointed St Kilda Coach On Friday

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Brett Ratten will be officially announced as St Kilda’s coach on Friday.

LISTEN HERE:

“There’s been a slight delay in their (St Kilda’s) permanent announcement, I expect that announcement will be on Friday,” Browne said.

“They’ve got a board meeting tomorrow night where I think they’ll ratify Brett Ratten officially as their coach… I think he had his last interview last Friday, and they’ve just been ticking some boxes.”

Ratten took over as St Kilda coach in round 18 this year after the club parted ways with Alan Richardson.

He took the Saints to a 3-3 record in his six games in charge.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!