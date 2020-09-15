Tom Browne Says Carlton Won’t Make An Announcement On Eddie Betts’s Future This Week

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says there won’t be an announcement from Carlton this week on the future of Eddie Betts.

LISTEN HERE:

"My strong impression is that Carlton won’t make an announcement on Betts this week," Browne said.

"They want the week to be about Kade Simpson, which is good, and I think you can take from that it’s a pretty strong indication that they want Eddie Betts to play on.

"Now that’s gotta play out with list sizes and over the coming weeks, but that’s my strong impression from discussions with people yesterday."

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the footy news!