Tom Browne Says Clubs Are Growing Resistant To Plans For List Size Cuts

Tom Browne says that AFL clubs are becoming “increasingly resistant” to a proposal to cut list sizes moving forward.

“I think there’s gonna be a growing debate — amongst a lot of topics at the moment — about the cuts to list sizes, or the proposed cuts to list sizes,” Browne said on the Hot Breakfast.

“I spoke to a prominent agent yesterday as well as one of the top club list managers, and I think they’re growing increasingly resistant to this proposal.

“There’s a lot of arguments in favour and for, but they’re obviously concerned about it being a compromised season for young players, they might not get a chance to prove themselves — often up to 80 young guys come out of contract at the end of each year.

“For the older players, who’ve already obviously taken a hit at an inopportune time in terms of their money, like a lot of people, they might not get a chance to prove themselves properly this year and they might not fit on a list of say 35.

“The other point’s perhaps footy’s advantaged compared to say cricket and basketball, that we do have bigger lists, and the other point for the younger clubs, or the more immature clubs developing their talent, it might widen the gap say to a Richmond that have got a really settled list.”

Eddie McGuire said smaller lists were likely to be a financial reality.

“That’s the problem, Tom,” he said.

“Lists might have to come down simply because there’s not any money anymore.”

