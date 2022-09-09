Tom Browne Says Dustin Martin Played A Role In Richmond’s Negotiations With Jacob Hopper

Tom Browne explained how Dustin Martin played a role in Richmond’s negotiations with GWS midfielder Jacob Hopper.

LISTEN HERE:

"I'll tell you what else was a factor in the decision… Dustin Martin," Browne said, after explaining that Taranto and Hopper were lured by the opportunity to play for a big club together.

"Not only did they have an assurance that Martin would be around for the next two years, Martin was in the pitch on Monday, part of the pitch to Hopper."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

CATCH ALL OUR BEST STUFF ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!