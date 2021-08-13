Tom Browne Says Eddie Betts Is Expected To Retire

Triple M Footy's news breaker Tom Browne reported that Eddie Betts will play his final season, as retirement looms after an illustrious career.

The Blues will send off former captain Marc Murphy this weekend against Port Adelaide in his 300th milestone match, and Betts is expected to follow suit.

"He's a true legend and cherished figure of the game," Browne said.

"I expect that he will hang up his boots in the next week or so.

"That's Eddie's announcement to make ... his retirement will be a big deal because he is an ornament of the game, a legend of the game and a great advocate of the game and his indigenous cause."

