Tom Browne Says Essendon Feel Sydney Aren’t Doing Enough To Get The Joe Daniher Deal Done

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Essendon feel that Sydney aren’t doing enough to facilitate a trade between the two parties for Joe Daniher.

“Now the Bombers, they are adamant and I think internally a bit disappointed that Sydney aren’t doing enough to get the Joe Daniher deal done,” Browne said on Triple M’s Spring Break with Billy, Joey and Brig.

“Currently Sydney are offering 25 and 5 for Daniher, even then pretty informally, certainly no players.

“I’m not even sure the Bombers would do the deal at 5 and 9.”

The Daniher deal appears to be at an impasse with just a day left of the trade period, despite Joe asking for a trade to the Swans before it started.

