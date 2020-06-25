Tom Browne Says Essendon Think McKenna And Stewart Might Be Back At The Club By Monday

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne says that Essendon are hopeful Conor McKenna and James Stewart could be back at the club as soon as Monday.

“I can report tonight that the Bombers have written to the health department this afternoon, just asking if they can both come out of isolation,” Browne said.

“McKenna’s had two negative tests now, Stewart’s had all negative tests right the way through, and they’re hopeful that — and it might be optimistic — but they’re hopeful both could be back at the club as soon as Monday."

Browne said it was an interesting test of the protocols.

“On the one hand you’ve got the health department saying ‘oh this could happen’ in McKenna’s case, you can get a late positive if you like that can turn negative, it indicates the period of infection,” he said.

“Everyone’s scratching their heads.”

