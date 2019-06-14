Tom Browne Says Geelong Are Out Of The Race For Stephen Coniglio

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Geelong are out of the race for Stephen Coniglio.

“I’ve just got a little bit of a trade whisper this morning that Geelong perhaps is at the moment out of the race for Coniglio,” Browne said.

“I know it’s very early in the season, but I’m just getting a bit of a word there.”

Geelong is set to be a player in trade deals this season, with Tim Kelly wanting to go back to Western Australia.

The Cats are said to have prepared a deal to try and keep Tim Kelly at the club, with a one-year $800,000 contract reportedly on the table.

