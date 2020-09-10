Tom Browne Says GWS Will Make Significant Off-Field Changes At The End Of The Season

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne broke the news of some significant off-field changes at GWS this morning.

“An interesting story I can bring to the table this morning involves two of the Giants’ assistant coaches,” Browne said.

“Lenny Hayes, who’s a Saints legend really, played 297 games with the Saints, he’s been with the Giants as an assistant since 2016, and Brad Miller who of course played with Melbourne and Richmond 157 games, they’re both assistant coaches.

“We’ve discussed this year the cutbacks to football departments that all clubs have had to make, this is uniform across the competition, but Hayes is stepping away from football, as is Miller at this point, they’ll do so at the end of the season.”

Browne spoke to GWS head of football operations Jason McCartney, who confirmed the news.

“Both Lenny Hayes and Brad Miller have been talking to us for a little while about, you know, a lifestyle change, and unfortunately a move out of the AFL industry,” McCartney said.

“I think it’s been brought to a head with the covid shutdown period this year, and both have young families, and that time away from football, just the realisation of the industry, it’s pretty ruthless, and work life balance isn’t great at the best of times.

“So that time with the young family has brought forward a decision that, yeah they wanna look at other opportunities away from football to spend more time with their young families.”

McCartney also confirmed that Stephen Coniglio has been dropped for the game against Melbourne tomorrow.

