Tom Browne Says Hawthorn Are “100% Sure” Alastair Clarkson Isn’t Going Anywhere

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Hawthorn told him that they’re positive coach Alastair Clarkson is going nowhere.

LISTEN HERE:

“Hawthorn told me yesterday they are 100% sure no one is going anywhere until at least the end of 2022,” Browne said.

“They reckon they’ve got a pact out there where they’re all sticking together and Clarko’s not going anywhere.”

Clarkson has recently been linked with a big money move to Carlton, with Chris Judd yesterday saying a potential $2m offer is “factually incorrect”.

Browne also said that current Fremantle coach Ross Lyon is on the Blues’ hitlist if they can’t tempt Clarkson.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!