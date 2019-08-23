Tom Browne On Hawthorn's Stephen Coniglio's Offer

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has told given some insight on Hawthorn's offer to in-demand Giant Stephen Coniglio.

“By this stage in their free agency both [Josh] Kelly and [Dustin] Martin had recommitted to their respective clubs still radio silence from the Stephen Coniglio camp,” Browne said on The Hot Breakfast.

“Hawthorn right into him. Carlton and GWS are legitimately worried, I think Hawthorn have increased their offer in recent weeks. ”

The news comes after speculation that Carlton had tabled a massive deal that is over 1 million dollars a season for the star midfielder.

