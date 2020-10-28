Tom Browne Says Jack Higgins’ Most Likely Destination Is St Kilda
Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne reported this morning that Richmond goal sneak Jack Higgins is likely to end up at St Kilda.
Browne’s mail came amongst updates on Josh Dunkley, Shaun Higgins, Ben Brown and Jesse Hogan.
He also explained why Higgins may want to leave the Tigers.
"He just wants to play footy," Browne said.
"[He wants to] kick some sausages, Darc!"
