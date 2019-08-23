Tom Browne Says Jaidyn Stephenson Helped Uncover The AFL Loophole Allowing Him To Play VFL

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Jaidyn Stephenson personally uncovered the loophole in the AFL laws that allowed him to make an early return to Collingwood’s VFL side.

“I think Jaidyn Stephenson was the architect of this legal argument that he could play in the VFL this weekend, or was at least part of it,” Browne said.

“He posed the idea to the club, they obviously got legal advice, went through and got the approval from the AFL, and that’s pretty much it.”

A loophole in the AFL's laws has allowed Stephenson to return in the VFL after his 10-match AFL ban technically expires at the end of tonight's Collingwood v Essendon match.

