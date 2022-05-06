Tom Browne Says James Sicily Will Sign A Long Term Hawthorn Deal

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne says James Sicily is set to sign a long term Hawthorn deal.

"I believe that James Siicly will re-commit to Hawthorn now for five years," Browne said on the Tom Browne’s News podcast.

"That’s certainly the view of at least two clubs who’ve been formally or informally sounding him out.

"His manager didn’t comment when I spoke to him, or reached out to him I should say, this morning."

Tom Browne also discussed Tim English’s contract, Collingwood’s Jordan de Goey dilemma, and the financial issues surrounding awarding a 19th licence.

