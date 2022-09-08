Tom Browne Says Leon Cameron Is Interested In The Essendon Job

Tom Browne explained Leon Cameron’s interest in the Essendon job today,

"Leon Cameron… is very close to signing with Sydney as the head of their academy," Browne said.

"I do understand, though, overnight, that Leon Cameron is, behind the scenes, interested in the Essendon job."

14 hours ago

Rudi Edsall

Rudi Edsall

