Tom Browne Says Luke McDonald’s Conor McKenna Gesture Has Been Cleared By The AFL

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Luke McDonald’s covid-related gesture to Conor McKenna has been cleared by the AFL.

LISTEN HERE:

“Some common sense, Eddie, this morning, Luke McDonald, who’s been in good form as a North defender did gesture to Conor McKenna… sort of making a reference to sneezing,” Browne said.

“[He was] obviously referring to the fact that McKenna did have covid, which is no fault of his own.

“Luke McDonald apologised to McKenna yesterday, apologised publicly.

“Rhyce Shaw, the North coach, touched on the fact that from his perspective he thought it was case closed.

“The AFL have concluded it’s not really the spirit of the game but in light of everyone handling the matter really appropriately including Luke, that there will be no sanction or anything further.”

Catch up with all of Tom Browne’s AFL news on every day with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Watch the incident here:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!