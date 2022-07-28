Tom Browne Says Melbourne Can Still Afford To Keep Luke Jackson

Tom Browne says that Melbourne can still afford to keep in-demand young big man Luke Jackson, despite the big ticket signings of Clayton Oliver and Angus Brayshaw this year.

"Does it mean Melbourne can still afford Luke Jackson? Yes, is the view from Melbourne directly," Tom Browne said on Tom Browne’s News.

"Sources there tell me this Brayshaw deal and the Jackson deals are completely separate, that’s their position.

"I take that at face value."

Tom Browne also discussed Dimma’s VFL apology, Dyson Heppell’s Essendon future and more.

