Tom Browne Says Melbourne Will Part Ways With Assistant Craig Jennings

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Melbourne will part ways with assistant Craig Jennings.

“I flagged last night [on Talking Footy] that Craig Jennings, who’s their super strategist, could part ways with the club at the end of the season,” Browne said.

“He’s highly regarded down there, wants to look at a VFL coaching career, they’ve actually informed him they will not continue with his services at the end of the season yesterday… I think Melbourne will announce that today.”

