Tom Browne Says Patrick Cripps May Have Turf Toe

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Brownlow fancy Patrick Cripps may have turf toe.

Turf toe is effectively a sprain of the big toe that comes from repeated hyperextensions when pushing off to sprint.

Turf toe famously hampered Fremantle ruckman Aaron Sandilands in 2012 and 2013.

Cripps has been tipped as a genuine Brownlow threat this year despite Carlton’s poor form.

He is averaging 27.5 touches, 6 tackles and 8 clearances a game this season.

