Tom Browne Says Peter Ladhams Could Be On The Trade Table

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne says that Port Adelaide ruckman Peter Ladhams could be on the trade table this year.

"(Peter) Ladhams has come up in trade discussions from some of my discussions yesterday, last night in particular, and this morning," Browne said.

"It’s my understanding Ken Hinkley may have indicated to him that if he was a suitable alternative that might suit both parties… it’s certainly getting around club land that he’s potentially available, put it that way."

Tom Browne also discussed Carlton's coaching search being pared down to two, all the news from Brownlow and more.

