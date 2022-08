Tom Browne was back on Friday to deliver the latest trade news in the world of football.

Tim Taranto is set to be one of the biggest names on the market as he considers a move back to Melbourne from GWS.

"It's my understanding that Collingwood has slightly cooled on Tim Taranto... and is now putting its energy into Bobby Hill."

Plus the latest on Josh Dunkley, Brodie Grundy, Rory Lobb and Lloyd Meek.

