Tom Browne Says St Kilda Has Parted Ways With Alan Richardson

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that St Kilda has parted ways with coach Alan Richardson.

LISTEN HERE:

"It was his decision in the end, I'm told," Browne said.

"St Kilda yet to announce it... My understanding is that this morning St Kilda and Alan Richardson have parted ways via mutual agreement."

Browne said that the players are yet to be informed.

Richardson had coached St Kilda in 126 games from the start of 2014 for 43 wins, two draws and 81 losses for a winning percentage of 34.1%.

St Kilda won 12 games in 2016 and 11 in 2017, but failed to make finals in any year under Richardson.

Last year the Saints went backwards, winning just four games and drawing one.

Tom Browne says clubs are interested in Port youngster Sam Powell-Pepper.

LISTEN HERE:

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!