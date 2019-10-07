Tom Browne Says That Adelaide Footy Boss Brett Burton Is “Under Significant Pressure”

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Adelaide football manager Brett Burton is “under significant pressure” as the Crows move forward with a review.

“There’s some gonna be some changes, significant ones, in the footy department following that camp,” Browne said.

“I think the football manager (Burton) is under significant pressure.”

Adelaide are conducting a wide ranging review after a second consecutive disappointing season, with coach Don Pyke already leaving the club and several senior players set to leave via free agency or trade.

