Tom Browne Says That Adem Yze Is “Warm Favourite” For The Essendon Job
Image: Getty/Triple M
Tom Browne had an update on the Essendon coaching search today, saying that Adem Yze has firmed into warm favouritism for the job.
"Adem Yze is now the warm favourite to take over as the Bombers coach, unless Brad Scott gets involved post-grand final," Browne said on the Tom Browne’s News podcast.
"I know this because I was at Tullamarine yesterday and reported that Yze had done a second interview."
Yze’s favouritism came as the chances of James Hird taking over as Bombers coach "faded significantly", Browne said.
