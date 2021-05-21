Tom Browne Says That Anthony Koutoufides Could Be Going Back To Carlton

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne says that Carlton legend Anthony Koutoufides could be going back to the Blues in a a director role.

"I mentioned the search Carlton’s got on the moment for a coaching director, obviously Chris Judd’s vacating that role because he’s got business interests," Browne said.

"They spoke to Jordan Lewis… they also sounded out Justin Leppitsch who was also sounded out separately by Brad Lloyd the football boss for the senior assistant position.

"I understand they’re now looking at Anthony Koutoufides… he’s close with Cain Liddle, the CEO, and I think Kouta would be open to doing that job.

"Now it’s not to say they’re not speaking to other people, but that would be the Carlton director, who’s the director responsible for football, who would sit on the board, and that’s a potential now as well."

Tom Browne also had news on gettable coaches, contract stalemates, and Jake Carlisle’s back surgery.

