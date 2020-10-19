Tom Browne Says That Ash Barty Will Present The Premiership Cup If Richmond Win

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that women’s tennis world number one Ash Barty will present the premiership cup if Richmond win the grand final on Saturday night.

Browne also said that if Geelong are to win the flag, either Corey Enright or Ian Nankervis will present the cup to the Cats.

