Tom Browne Says That Carlton Are Preparing A Massive Offer For Stephen Coniglio

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Carlton are putting together an enormous offer for Stephen Coniglio.

“The next big story is gonna be Stephen Coniglio,” Browne said.

“He’s very close to recommitting at the Giants, but I think Carlton is preparing a last-ditch Godfather offer where they’ll pitch to Coniglio directly in the couple of weeks.

“It would take five years plus at more than $1.4 million but they’re gonna have a go, the Blues.”

