Tom Browne Says That Fremantle Have Made James Aish A “Significant Offer”

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Fremantle have made Collingwood defender a “significant offer”.

“Collingwood have a bit an impending salary cap squeeze,” Browne said on Triple M’s Spring Break with Brig Duclos, Billy Brownless and Joey Montagna.

“They’ve got a lot of good players, they’re also interested in trying to bring themselves up in the draft… I’m told this morning that James Aish will go to Fremantle, they’ve made him a significant offer.

“Up until yesterday my sources are telling me that Aish was leaning towards accepting this offer.”

Aish has played 50 games for the Pies after moving down from Brisbane in the 2015 trade period.

He’d earlier played 32 games for the Lions after being taken at pick 7 in the 2013 draft.

