Tom Browne Says That John Worsfold May Not Face The Media After His Final Essendon Game

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that outgoing Essendon coach John Worsfold may not face the media after his final game as Bombers coach.

“It’s unclear at this stage whether Worsfold will front the media post-match Saturday,” Browne said.

“Essendon’s still working through that.

“Ben Rutten, I’m told, might still assume more responsibility this weekend.

“So I think we’re gonna see the next stage of the coaching hangover in this final game, and I’d suggest that a lot of Bombers fans might be pleased about that.”

17 September 2020

