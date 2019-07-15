Tom Browne Says That Sam Powell-Pepper Is Attracting Some Interest From Other Clubs

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Port Adelaide midfielder Sam Powell-Pepper is on the radar of other clubs.

LISTEN HERE:

“I think Sam Powell-Pepper’s name will come up in trade discussions at the end of the year,” Browne said.

“There’s some club’s investigating whether he’s available from Port Adelaide.”

Powell-Pepper has played 52 games for Port since being drafted with pick 18 in 2016, immediately picking up the rising star nomination in round one.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!