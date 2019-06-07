Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that “some industry figures” are suggesting Carlton “should speak to James Hird”.

“Some industry figures — and I think he’d be available for coffee if you wanted to speak to him — think they should speak to James Hird,” Browne said.

“If you want to talk about getting Friday nights back, playing Collingwood and Essendon twice — the Blues have lost both of those double fixtures — James Hird could be their answer.”

Hird hasn’t worked in footy since being sacked by Essendon towards the end of the 2015 season.

