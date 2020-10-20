Tom Browne Says That St Kilda Are Circling Brad Crouch “Very, Very Closely”

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that St Kilda are circling Adelaide free agent Brad Crouch.

Browne also had an update on GWS’s demands from Geelong in return for Jeremy Cameron and Jordan de Goey’s discussions with Collingwood.

