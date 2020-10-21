Tom Browne Says That The Essendon Links To Josh Dunkley Are Serious

On the Hot Breakfast

Article heading image for Tom Browne Says That The Essendon Links To Josh Dunkley Are Serious

Image: Getty

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that the links between Essendon and Bulldog Josh Dunkley are serious.

LISTEN HERE:

"I mentioned Josh Dunkley at the start, the Bulldog, Darc, and Essendon’s interest in Dunkley," Browne said.

"My sources last night indicate that’s genuine interest, perhaps on both sides, and I think there’ll be more to play out there.

"That’s a serious prospect, Dunkley, of getting to the Bombers."

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Western Bulldogs board member Luke Darcy said that any trade would have to be compelling.

"You could have knocked me over with a feather, Tommy, when you broke that a few days ago on the show," he said.

"My belief would be that if you’ve got a player of that quality, I think the system at the Bulldogs has been pretty good for Josh Dunkley’s development, he has a two year contract… it would take something pretty special, Tommy, to break that contract."

Browne said the Dogs agree with Darc’s assessment.

"The mail out of the Bulldogs I got last night, Darc, was that they wouldn’t trade for him," he said.

"So I think there’ll be a bit of an argy-bargy there, which means it’s only probably a 50/50 proposition but there’s definitely some wheels in motion."

Grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the trade news!

Triple M Footy Newsroom

16 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

Western Bulldogs
Essendon Bombers
Tom Browne
AFL
Listen Live!
Western Bulldogs
Essendon Bombers
Tom Browne
AFL
Western Bulldogs
Essendon Bombers
Tom Browne
AFL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs