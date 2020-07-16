Tom Browne Says That The Player Contract Freeze Is Likely To End This Week

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that the player contract freeze is likely to come to an end this week.

LISTEN HERE:

“The Players Association are pushing to ease the contract freeze, there’s a contract freeze in footy at the moment,” Browne said.

“I think the AFL will agree to that this week, and I think you’ll see that contract freeze get lifted.

“So clubs can start — at their discretion — to re-contract players, if there’s an adjustment for TPP (Total Player Payments), you just negotiate it in the future.”

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!