Tom Browne Says That The Player Contract Freeze Is Likely To End This Week
On the Hot Breakfast
Image: Triple M/Getty
Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that the player contract freeze is likely to come to an end this week.
“The Players Association are pushing to ease the contract freeze, there’s a contract freeze in footy at the moment,” Browne said.
“I think the AFL will agree to that this week, and I think you’ll see that contract freeze get lifted.
“So clubs can start — at their discretion — to re-contract players, if there’s an adjustment for TPP (Total Player Payments), you just negotiate it in the future.”
