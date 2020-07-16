Tom Browne Says That The Player Contract Freeze Is Likely To End This Week

On the Hot Breakfast

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that the player contract freeze is likely to come to an end this week.

LISTEN HERE:

“The Players Association are pushing to ease the contract freeze, there’s a contract freeze in footy at the moment,” Browne said.

“I think the AFL will agree to that this week, and I think you’ll see that contract freeze get lifted.

“So clubs can start — at their discretion — to re-contract players, if there’s an adjustment for TPP (Total Player Payments), you just negotiate it in the future.”

AFL
Tom Browne
The Hot Breakfast
