Tom Browne Says That WA Clubs Are Likely To Use Smaller List Sizes To Try And Entice Players Home

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Fremantle and West Coast are likely to use the probable advent of smaller list sizes to try and entice local talent to come back across the Nullarbor.

“List sizes are coming down, total player payments are coming down, the salary cap,” Browne said.

“The interstate clubs, I’m talking about West Coast and Fremantle, are seeing this at the moment as a potential opportunity looking forward to entice particularly the young stars back to their home states.

“A prominent West Australian agent’s been speaking to all the clubs in recent weeks.

“With smaller lists, clubs I think will be bold, they’ll package up players, try, try and get the stars they want.”

