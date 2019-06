Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that the AFL is considering having just one bye next year.

The AFL will use the clear air to put in place a mid-season trade period, Browne said.

Eddie McGuire wasn’t thrilled with the idea.

“They tried it once before, they had the week off, one week off,” Ed said.

“It was like the Bermuda Triangle, no good.”

