Tom Browne Says The AFL’s New TV Deal Could Be Done As Soon As Tonight

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that the AFL’s new TV deal could be announced before the Collingwood v Richmond game tonight.

“There’s real momentum this morning on a new TV deal with the free to air network 7 and Foxtel,” Browne said.

“I think there’s cautious optimism at the AFL level that that deal could be announced ahead of tonight’s game… talks have been ongoing overnight and they’ll continue this morning.”

Browne said it would be an extension on the current deal in place.

“I think it would be an adjustment to the existing deal, and an extension of two or three years,” he said.

He said that the TV deal will lift some roadblocks for other issues to be worked through.

“[It] will pave the way for the AFL to be able to talk to the players about their pay,” he said.

“Also lock away the club budgets for the next year, and also talk about the football deparment caps.

“So a lot of things flow from getting this TV deal which Gil’s been working on in place.”

