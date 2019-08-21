Tom Browne Says The AFL Won’t Appeal The Decision Not To Suspend Marcus Bontempelli

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that the AFL won’t appeal the decision not to suspend Marcus Bontempelli after a bump on Nick Haynes left the Giants man with a fractured larynx.

The Match Review Officer assessed the incident without the aid of a medical report, which could have taken Bontempelli’s punishment from a fine to a two week suspension.

Haynes was seeing a specialist at the time the sanction was handed down.

