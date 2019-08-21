Tom Browne Says The AFL Won’t Appeal The Decision Not To Suspend Marcus Bontempelli

On the Hot Breakfast

Rudi Edsall

11 hours ago

Rudi Edsall

Article heading image for Tom Browne Says The AFL Won’t Appeal The Decision Not To Suspend Marcus Bontempelli

Image: Fox Footy

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that the AFL won’t appeal the decision not to suspend Marcus Bontempelli after a bump on Nick Haynes left the Giants man with a fractured larynx.

LISTEN HERE:

 

The Match Review Officer assessed the incident without the aid of a medical report, which could have taken Bontempelli’s punishment from a fine to a two week suspension.

Haynes was seeing a specialist at the time the sanction was handed down.

WATCH THE INCIDENT HERE:

Post

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs