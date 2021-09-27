Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne says the grand final is likely to be a day game next year.

LISTEN HERE:

"I think the AFL is determined to return to the traditional time slot at this stage next year, hopefully at the MCG," Tom Browne said.

"I think the view is that Victorians want some normality and tradition and deserve that around the grand final… I think that there’s a determination to still go back to the traditional time slot and restore some, I guess, normality to the event."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Browne also discussed the unsung heroes of Melbourne’ success, their epic post-flag party and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you grab the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play to make sure you get all our best stuff!