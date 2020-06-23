Tom Browne Says The Northern Territory Is In The Frame To Host AFL Games

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that the Northern Territory is in the frame to host AFL games at some point this year.

“The Northern Territory and Darwin’s also in the frame at some stage for the fixture this year,” Browne said.

“I know the AFL’s actively looking at that option at the moment… they welcome football up there at this stage and it’s covid free.”

He also said that Melbourne may host a game in Alice Springs.

“Melbourne are looking at a game there again this year,” Browne said.

“They usually play up there, and there’s momentum behind that again.”

