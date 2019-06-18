Tom Browne Says There Is An Investigation Into A “Betting Irregularity” Involving Jaidyn Stephenson

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Collingwood and the AFL are investigating a “betting irregularity” involving Jaidyn Stephenson.

The 20-year-old is the reigning Rising Star, picking up 52 of a possible 55 votes to win comfortably ahead of Tom Doedee.

Browne said he expects the AFL to address the incident at a press conference today, and that Stephenson could be facing suspension.

Heath Shaw was suspended for 14 weeks with six suspended and fined $20,000 with $10,000 in 2011 when he was found to have placed a $10 bet on a $101 shot.

