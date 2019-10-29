Tom Browne Says There’s A New Melbourne Club In Interested In Harley Bennell

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that there’s a new Melbourne club showing interest in Harley Bennell.

"He (Bennell) is only 27, the theory is if you get him right he’s one of the best Indigenous talents in the game," Browne said,

"There’s a lot of interest in him at the moment, I mentioned Geelong last week, also the Swans, Melbourne have emerged as a suitor… I can also tell you that St Kilda is keen to meet with him today and will basically sort of join with Melbourne in the costs of bringing him over and they’re keen to do a medical on him today as well.

"So it looks like at this stage Harley Bennell will find a new home in some form on a rookie list or a list next year."

