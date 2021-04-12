Tom Browne Says Tom Hawkins Is Unlikely To Be Suspended For The Steven May Incident

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne says that Tom Hawkins is unlikely to be suspended for the incident that saw Steven May subbed out of the Melbourne v Geelong game yesterday.

"I spoke to some AFL sources last night, I think the view at this stage is that it was accidental," Browne said on his news update for Triple M Footy.

"There’s one angle that worries me a little bit in terms of the duty of care… I don’t think he’s got a problem, is the crux of it.

"There might be discussion regarding duty of care and whether it’s careless, but I don’t believe it is."

May was injured when Hawkins caught him in the eye whilst being tackled in the second quarter of the Demons' win over Geelong at the MCG yesterday.

