Tom Browne Says Tom Langdon May Be Out For The Season

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Collingwood defender Tom Langdon may miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

LISTEN HERE:

“Tom Langdon’s got a really tricky situation with his knee,” Browne said.

“If he needs surgery, when they determine that next week, which I think he probably will, that could be his season (over).”

Langdon played the first nine games of the season before injuring his knee in the Pies’ win over St Kilda.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!